Publish your assets, encourage Osinbajo, Lawan, others to do so, SERAP tells Buhari





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use his leadership position and role as the African Union Anti-Corruption Champion to widely publish his asset declaration form as their tenure in office ends in May 2023.

SERAP also urged Buhari to encourage Vice-President Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila and high-ranking officials of the next administration to also promptly publish their assets to date.

The organisation noted that the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, contained in Part I of the Fifth Schedule to the 1999 Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], all public officers are to declare their assets immediately after taking office; at the end of every four years; and at the end of his/her term of office.

In the open letter dated April 15, 2023, by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper