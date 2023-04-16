Ramadan Talk Day 25: Roll up your sleeves for another odd night, Itikaf





As we strive to advance our spiritual heights, get closer to Allah than ever before, more especially as we step up our ibadah during the last ten days of the month, there could be some lethargy, fatigue, and general lack of wellness as a result of the activities over the last twenty one days.

The Prophet Muhammad (s.a.w) said: “Verily, your body has a right over you.” No doubt the body will react to all these especially those who still have to do strenuous work to make ends meet. Our bodies require proper attention to keep them running at top performance.

At this point, we don’t have to succumb to any kind of inactivity. Ramadan is only once in a whole year, and this blessed odd night of the last ten nights, we have to do more than we have been doing put together.

Thos of us not going on Itikaf should use this night as if it was the night of Qadr we are searching for. Roll up your sleeves and make it an all-ibadah night.

The recommended dua – Allahumma innaka…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper