[Video] Drama in Adamawa as INEC declares Binani’s Governor-elect





There is heightened tension in Adamawa State after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Senator Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, as the winner of the governorship election in the state without the declaration of election results.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, Barrister Hudu Yunusa just made the declaration following the supplementary election held Saturday.

Drama in Adamawa as INEC declares Binani’s Governor-elect pic.twitter.com/n1rqTSmISa — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) April 16, 2023

Recall the announcement of the Adamawa supplementary governorship election results was postponed till 11 am after – only 10 local government areas (LGAs) were declared earlier, with 10 more LGAs still awaiting the announcement.

Meanwhile Vanguard correspondent disclosed that military personnel have taken over the streets of the state’s capital, Yola to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the state.

The post





Source: Vanguard Newspaper