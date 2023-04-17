Borrowing: OPS rejects IMF’s tax increase call





By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Organized Private Sector, OPS, has rejected a recent call by the International Monetary Fund, IMF, on the Federal Government to increase taxes in order to reduce borrowing.

According to OPS, the toxic prescription, is accepted by the government. will spell disaster for the country.

Specifically, the OPS warned that such advice would kill struggling businesses across the country and worsen the level of poverty in Nigeria.

OPS also reiterated that the $800million loan to serve as palliatives, ahead of the planned removal of subsidy, was not necessary, but the government to give attention to fixing the nation’s refineries, with a view to making them operational before the removal of petrol subsidy.

OPS comprises the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN; Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, NACCIMA, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, Nigeria Association of Small Scale…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper