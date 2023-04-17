Breaking: APC candidate, Aisha asks court to halt Adamawa guber election





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Aisha Dahiru Ahmed, has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja for an order to halt further action on the ongoing governorship election in Adamawa State.

In the application ex-parte application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/510/2023, Senator Aisha, applied for leave of the court to allow her to seek “an order of prohibition and certiorari removing to this court for the purpose of being set aside the administrative decision of the 1st Respondent made on 16th April 2023 in respect of the declaration of the winner from the gubernatorial election of Adamawa State held on the 18th of March, 2023 and the supplementary election held on 15th April 2023.”

As well as an order of the court, “preventing the 1st Respondent, its agent, assign or any person acting on its behalf from taking any further steps towards the declaration of the winner from the gubernatorial election of Adamawa State held on the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper