CSOs set economic agenda for Tinubu’s govt





By Emeka Anaeto, from Washington DC

WORRIED by what it called ‘‘democratization of looting at local, state and national levels by various public officials’’, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CSLAC, has noted that financial leakages, corruption, mismanagement, and diversion of public funds are the key signposts of Nigeria’s current economic situation as the present regime winds down.

Speaking on the sidelines of the just concluded 2023 edition of the World Bank Group, WBG, Spring meetings in Washington DC, United States of America, USA, Auwal Rafsanjani, the Executive Director of CSLAC, one of the groups from Africa at the meeting, told a select group of journalists that it is because of this pecuniary interest of the public office holders, both elected and appointed, that the outgoing government is not willing to run the system transparently.

He added that this forms the basis of its recommendations for the in-coming government to be headed by Bola…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper