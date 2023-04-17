Cutting cost: Economy drives more people into single-room apartments





Before the turn of economic hardship in Nigeria, living in a 3-bedroom apartment used to be the trend.

Even the average salary earner did anything to live in such an apartment because it gives space and privacy.

But as the cost of living rises, the rent value for 3-bedroom apartments soared and average wage earners could no longer afford them.

However, Economy&Lifestyle has discovered that homeowners have also found a way around the problem.

They now convert their 3-bedrooms to single-bedroom apartments, adding a kitchen and toilet to create privacy for occupants.

Homeowners say they make more money from their apartments this way, even as rent defaults have reduced.

Tenants say it has eased the burden and made rent payments lighter, even as it gives more comfort, compared to the original single-room arrangement of the old, where many people shared kitchens, toilets and bathrooms.

Mr Ibitoye Akinwale, a house owner in Iyana-Isashi said: “Three years ago, I had…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper