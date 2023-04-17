Drama as REC ‘fights’ RO over Binani’s declaration as Adamawa guber poll winner





By Umar Yusuf, Omeiza Ajayi & John Alechenu

Drama ensued yesterday in Adamawa as the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Yunusa Ari, declared the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the supplementary governorship election, Aisha Dahiru, aka Binani, winner of the election, even when he didn’t have the power to do so.

Though the collation of results was scheduled to start at 11 am yesterday, with the result to be declared by the Returning Officer, Mele Lamido, the REC had gone ahead to declare the APC candidate winner at 9 am. Only the Returning Officer has the constitutional power to declare the winner.

His announcement elicited protests from members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, present at the state collation centre in Yola.

Before the collation exercise was suspended on Saturday night, results from 10 LGAs had been announced – and Binani was trailing Ahmadu Fintiri, the incumbent governor and PDP candidate.

The collation of results from the…





