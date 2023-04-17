EPL: Arsenal must be ‘ruthless’ after West Ham slip-up – Arteta





Mikel Arteta has refused to accept that Arsenal buckled under the pressure of the Premier League title race after letting a two-goal lead to slip in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at West Ham.

The Spaniard, however, called on his side to develop a ‘ruthless mindset’ in the last set of games to the end of the season.

Arsenal went 2-0 up after just 10 minutes at London Stadium as Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard struck in a dominant start.

However, Arsenal failed to build on that advantage and West Ham winger Said Benrahma converted a 33rd-minute penalty to halve their lead before Bukayo Saka missed a spot kick of his own seven minutes into the second period.

Just 140 seconds later, West Ham were level as Jarrod Bowen guided a volley inside Aaron Ramsdale’s near post to leave Arsenal four points clear of Manchester City but, crucially, having played a game more and having to go to Etihad Stadium in 10 days.

This latest setback comes a week after losing a two-goal lead to draw at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper