Fuel subsidy: IMF reluctant to interfere with Nigeria’s decision





Stories by Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor in Washington DC

THE International Monetary Fund, IMF, has expressed disapproval of subsidy policies for certain commodities in Nigeria, Kenya and other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, giving reasons why it should be scrapped.

Speaking to the media at the just concluded World Bank and IMF Spring meetings in Washington DC, USA, Mr Abebe Selassie, Director, African Department of the IMF, however, indicated that the institution would not interfere with the choices of countries regarding subsidies.

He stated: ‘‘The benefits of such subsidies tend to accrue to richer segments of the society, and in a world where we still have elevated levels of poverty and with levels of development challenges, I’m not sure that this is the best use of resources.

‘‘But then we leave it up to the governments the choices of whether to sustain those subsidy policies or remove them.

However, what we asked them to do, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper