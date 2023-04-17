Funding squeeze to undermine development in Nigeria, others — IMF





Debt restructuring may be inevitable

THE International Monetary Fund, IMF, has said that Nigeria and many other Sub-Saharan African countries may be facing funding squeeze that would undermine its development in the medium to long term.

The IMF’s Director, African Department, Mr Abebe Selassie, who disclosed this at the just concluded 2023 sessions of the World Bank and IMF Spring meetings in Washington DC, USA, hinted that the countries may also be forced to restructure existing loans at the backdrop of rising resource gap.

Moreover, according to him, the region’s resilience is now being threatened by the myriad of fiscal and macro-economic challenges.

He stated: ‘‘the region’s resilience is being severely tested. We projected growth to decelerate to 3.6 percent down from 3.9 percent last year’’.

Though the IMF growth forecast for Nigeria remained stable at 3.2 percent, it also indicated below average performance against the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper