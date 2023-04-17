Gov Ikpeazu didn’t work for APC — Onoh





President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s spokesman in the Southeast, Dr Josef Onoh has stated that neither Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, nor any other opposition Governor in the southeast geopolitical zone worked for the victory of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Onoh said that the only Governors in the south-east that worked for the President-elect were the Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled states of Imo and Ebonyi, noting that the PDP shouldn’t accuse their Governors in the southeast of working towards the emergence of Bola Tinubu as president-elect

Onoh spoke in reaction to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Daniel Bwala’s pummel on Ikpeazu, whom Bwala alleged the Governor followed Governor Nysome Wike of Rivers state to work for the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu.

Following the reactions Bwala’s claim has gathered, Onoh said that whereas it could be believed that Governors Wike and Makinde of Oyo state worked for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper