Lady raises alarm over threat to life, urges police to investigate





ONE Miss Ogunrinde Opeyemi has called on the police authorities to investigate a case of threat to her life over an altercation bothering on religion she had with some students while she was schooling in the northern part of the country.

In a message, she raised concern over her safety, noting that her life was under threat from some of her old schoolmates, who were threatening her life, accusing her of blasphemy.

She is pleading for protection from those who have declared her wanted owing to her religious belief.

Miss Ogunrinde, in the message, narrated that her predicament began when she was schooling in Isa Keita College of Education, Dustin-ma, Katsina State.

Ogunrinde, who is the third child and only female among the three children, said, there was a WhatsApp group for the students, where they interact on their school activities, but to her chagrin, some of her colleagues, who were males and Muslims suddenly turned the platform discussions, narrating issue of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper