Mouth cancer kills 764 Nigerians every year, says FG





By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA –THE federal government has identified oral cancers as the leading cause of cancer related deaths in the country as Nigeria is reported to have 1146 new cases with an estimated 764 mortality yearly.

Minister of Health,Dr Osagie Ehanire, who said this on Saturday, at a One-day training on the use of artificial intelligence in the early detection of oral cancers and premalignant disorders, organised by The Cleft and Facial Deformity Foundation, attributed the ugly development to what it called ‘late reporting to the hospital and the inability of healthcare workers to detect the lesion and refer appropriately.”

The training organised in collaboration with the University of Hong Kong, saw dental professionals trained on the use of artificial intelligence in the early detection of oral cancers and premalignant disorders.

Ehanire, speaking at the event through his ministry’s Director of the Dentistry Division, Dr Gloria Uzoigwe, regretted that,”This has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper