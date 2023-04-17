Police parade four suspected killers of Ondo Uber driver





—- l didn’t know he was my friends younger brother before stoning him – Suspect laments

— l was moved by those he crushed to death

— Seven suspects nabbed, four principal suspects paraded- Police

—–Frowns at jungle justice, says its illegal, against the law

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command, yesterday paraded four principal suspected killers of the 25-year-old Uber driver, Olorunfemi Temitope, alleged to be an internet fraudster after his vehicle, crushed four persons to death.

They include Amos Victor, Dorotoye Ismaila, Samuel Olatunji, and Pelumi Farotimi.

Seven suspects have been arrested by police detectives in respect of the killing

Six other persons sustained serious injuries in the crash which occurred last week Monday at ljoka area in Akure metropolis.

Recall that the mob alleged they found some fetish items in his vehicle and concluded he was a Yahoo boy and thereafter lynched him and set the vehicle ablaze.

His parents…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper