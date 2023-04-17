Senate Presidency: Key decisions may be taken this week





•Aspirants intensify campaigns

•Unconfirmed reports say Tinubu has picked Kalu, Doguwa

By Dapo Akinrefon & Levinus Nwabughiogu, LAGOS, ABUJA

As the race for the Senate Presidency hots up, there are strong indications that a key decision may be taken this week to determine who emerges.

A reliable source within the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abuja, said the zone from which the Senate President will emerge is already being considered.

Another source, however, told Vanguard that the party was still making consultations across board and would settle for competent and trusted persons that would run the affairs of the National Assembly, especially the Senate.

It was further gathered that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is making wide consultations and will settle for a Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, who will share in his vision of a renewed Nigeria.

This, the source said, was apart from the consideration of the experience…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper