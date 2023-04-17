Stakeholders may force FG to raise subsidy removal funding





•$800m inconclusive, says Finance Minister

•Explains why debt servicing cost is rising

•How Tinubu’s team participated in World Bank meetings

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor, Reporting from Washington DC

The Federal Government may be compelled to spend far more than the $800 million (N371.2 billion) it budgeted due to an expansion in the range of stakeholders’ negotiations currently ongoing.

This hint was dropped by the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, while briefing the Nigerian media contingent at the just concluded World Bank and International Monetary Fund, IMF, 2023 Spring meetings in Washington DC, USA.

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, had earlier this month concluded the budget with an estimate of N371 billion to be raised as a loan from the World Bank for palliatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on low-income households totalling about 10 million, with a headcount estimate of 50 million people.

The budget which has now been tabled…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper