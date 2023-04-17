Terrorists kill community leader, abduct locals in Kaduna





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Again, suspected terrorists have attacked the Unguwan Liman community in the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where they killed a community leader, Mai Unguwa and abducted locals.

The killers, according to survivors, threatened to launch another attack on the community soon.

Although inquiries on the. the attack was yet to be answered by the authorities, Malam Noohu Uban Marayu confirmed to journalists that the hoodlums invaded Unguwan Liman on Sunday night.

” They came again.Yesterday, Sunday, around 10.00 pm, they struck at the periphery of Birnin-Gwari

where they killed Maiunguwa at Unguwan Liman, 3 kilometres from Birnin-Gwari town.”

“An unspecified number of people were kidnapped, males and females. In the nearby Kwanan Shehu community they looted shops only. May the mercy and protection of Allah continue to be with us,” he said.

The spokesperson of Kaduna Police Command, DSP Muhammad Jalige could not be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper