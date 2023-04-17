Unknown armed men abduct eight in Benue community





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least eight persons have been reportedly abducted by unknown armed men at Atamka community in Owukpa, Ogbadibo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State.

It was gathered from a source in the area that the armed men laid an ambush in the community on Saturday and Sunday for people returning from church along Atamka/Ugbudu road linking Obollo Afor in Enugu State.

The source disclosed that the armed men had earlier abducted a security personnel on Saturday but “the other seven people were abducted on Sunday while they returning from church.”

He listed some of those abducted to include Onyechi Onuh, John Ameh and Agnes Ikwuta.

A former Chairman of the Local Government Council, Prince Samuel Onu who Monday confirmed the kidnap said there were two incidences of abduction in the area.

He said, “the first incident was on Saturday when a security guard was abducted at Atamka. On Sunday, some people who were on okada and returning from church were…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper