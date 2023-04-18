Adamawa: Fintiri leading Binani, as INEC resumes collation of results





Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is still leading his rival from the All Progressives Congress, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reconvened and resumed collation of results for Saturday’s supplementary governorship election.

Recall INEC had on Sunday suspended collation for the Saturday supplementary governorship election in Adamawa after Ari announced Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner over the incumbent, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

See the new results announced so far by LGAs as they trickle in, click here for more:

MAYO BELWA LGA

APC. 478

PDP. 672

AV. 2,426

ACV. 1,181

TOUNGO

LGA

RV: 1684

AV: 825

APC: 427

PDP: 360

GUYUK LGA

APC. 228

PDP. 322

GOMBI

LGA APC. 12

PDP. 53

Background:

In the result declared on March 11, incumbent…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper