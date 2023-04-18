Adamawa: Fintiri leading Binani, as INEC resumes collation of results

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is still leading his rival from the All Progressives Congress, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reconvened and resumed collation of results for Saturday’s supplementary governorship election.
Recall INEC had on Sunday suspended collation for the Saturday supplementary governorship election in Adamawa after Ari announced Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner over the incumbent, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
See the new results announced so far by LGAs as they trickle in, click here for more:
MAYO BELWA LGA
APC. 478
PDP. 672
AV. 2,426
ACV. 1,181
TOUNGO
LGA
RV: 1684
AV: 825
APC: 427
PDP: 360
GUYUK LGA
APC. 228
PDP. 322
GOMBI
LGA APC. 12
PDP. 53
Background:
In the result declared on March 11, incumbent…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper