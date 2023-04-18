Breaking: INEC officials reconvene at Adamawa collation centre amid tight security





Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, have reconvene at the state collation centre in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The officials reconvened amid heavy presence of security operatives,

INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Adamu Gujungu, who has been mandated by to take the place of the erring Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari was seen at the collation centre.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye is expected at the collation centre.

INEC writes IG to probe Ari

Recall that INEC, on Tuesday, wrote the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba to probe and prosecute the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari.

INEC had on Sunday suspended collation for the Saturday supplementary governorship election in Adamawa after Ari announced Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner over the incumbent, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper