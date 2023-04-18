Court refuses to hear Binani’s motion, orders her to address court on jurisdiction





….adjourns case till April 26

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, declined to hear an ex-parte application the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Aisha Dahiru Ahmed, filed for an order to halt further action on the ongoing governorship election in Adamawa State.

Rather, the court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, ordered the counsel that appeared for the Applicant, Mr Mohammed Sheriff, to address it whether or not it has the requisite jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Justice Ekwo thereafter adjourned the suit till April 26 for counsel to the Applicant to address the court on the issue of jurisdiction.

Even though a lawyer, Afeez Matanmi, announced his appearance for the incumbent governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri, he was however not allowed to address the court since the APC candidate brought the action through an ex-parte application.

Senator Aisha had in the ex-parte…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper