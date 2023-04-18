Energy transition: Oil companies set agenda for President-elect Tinubu





–Seek an end to oil theft, payments for gas supplied to the power sector, full PIA implementation

By Obas Esiedesa

ABUJA-Ahead of the May 29 swearing-in of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, oil and gas companies operating in the country have tasked him with the need to end ongoing oil theft and pipeline vandalism that has suppressed production in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

Speaking at the CEOs panel at the Nigeria International Energy Summit in Abuja, they said the constant attacks on pipelines have reduced oil and gas supply to just 60 per cent capacity in the past few years.

Oil production in the country has failed to meet the quota set by OPEC in the past two years, negatively impacting on the nation’s revenue and the operations of companies.

They said the new administration must ensure that investors such as gas suppliers to the power sector are paid for their investments in the sector.

They called for the full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper