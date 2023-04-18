EU ambassador to Sudan ‘assaulted’ in home





The European Union ambassador to Sudan was attacked in his home in Khartoum on Monday, the bloc’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said, as fighting between rival generals gripped the nation.

“A few hours ago, the EU Ambassador in Sudan was assaulted in his own residency,” Borrell wrote on Twitter, without detailing any injuries to the envoy.

“Security of diplomatic premises and staff is a primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law,” he added.

The European Union’s ambassador to Sudan is 58-year-old Irish diplomat Aidan O’Hara. EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told AFP that he was “OK” following the assault.

“The security of the staff is our priority,” she said. “The EU delegation has not been evacuated. Security measures are being assessed.”

Ireland’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister Micheal Martin said O’Hara was “not seriously hurt” but that the assault was “a gross violation of obligations to protect diplomats under…





