I’ll push Bukayo Saka to take Arsenal’s next penalty — Granit Xhaka





Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has dismissed any negative impact affecting Bukayo Saka after he lost a penalty against West Ham on Sunday.

For the second game in a row, Arsenal let slip a two-goal lead on the road, with Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen cancelling out early finishes from Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

Reflecting on the squandered chance in Stratford, Xhaka placed no doubt on whether the No.7 would continue to take responsibilities going forward. The Switzerland international said: “This guy is so young. He’s 21, he’s so strong mentally. We are not worried about him.

“Of course, he was very disappointed, like all the team. But it’s not about him. It’s not like we’re saying if he scored, the game was finished. No, no, no, We had another 10 players on the pitch.

“He needs our support maybe more than before now. He’s young, this is one more experience for his future. But he’s so strong mentally and will show a reaction Friday.

"We…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper