Nigeria records 1,336 cholera cases, 79 deaths in 3 months — NCDC





Cross River state leads with 709 cases, 18 deaths

By Chioma Obinna

The latest epidemiology report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, has shown that Nigeria recorded a total of 1,336 cholera cases with 79 deaths in the last three months.

The agency’s Weekly Epidemiological Report revealed that the infection and deaths were reported in 12 states and 43 Local Government Areas (LGAs). The 1,336 cases were reported between January and April 2nd, 2023.

The NCDC report listed the states to include; Abia, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ebonyi, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Sokoto and Zamfara

In the reporting month, 5 states reported 98 suspected cases – Bayelsa (21), Cross River (61), Ebonyi (2), Katsina (1), and Zamfara (13)/

The report also showed that Cross River State has the highest number with 709. Others are Ebonyi (183 cases); Zamfara (181 cases); Bayelsa (98 cases); Abia (72 cases); Niger (38 cases); Katsina (36 cases); Ondo (10…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper