Ogun: Abiodun reiterates commitment to sustaining public trust





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, declared that his administration would continue to sustain the trust of the people of the state, emphasizing that sustaining public trust remained fundamental to the economic development of the State.

Abiodun who made this declaration at the Special Ramadan Iftar held at the Arcade Ground of the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Speaking further at the event with the theme, “Trust, an Indispensable Tool for National Development”, the governor said that his administration since it came on board on the 29th of May, 2019, had benefited from the contribution of the private sector because of the trust which it has in his administration.

Abiodun who further disclosed that trust is reciprocal, opined that the people of the state should be able to trust the decision of government to provide services and protect them because it is for their benefit.

He urged the people of the state to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper