Okowa didn’t sign law on governors’ new pension benefits — Commissioner





The Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu says Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta did not sign any law to give governors new retirement benefits.

Aniagwu, who was reacting to allegation from certain quarters, made the clarification at a news conference on Tuesday in Asaba.

He said that the detractors and opposition political candidates also alleged that the Okowa led government sold the state Liaison Office in Lagos.

He cautioned the detractors to stop pouring aspersion on the governor through their porous claims, adding that the incumbent would remain focused in delivering the promises made to the people until the last day in office.

Aniagwu said, “they claimed the liaison office in Lagos has been sold, to who, for how much? You can’t sell the property of the state; no amount, no buyer.

“We only engaged a developer to tap into the opportunities therein to build a 10 storey building as approved by Lagos Government, to make more money for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper