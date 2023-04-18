Osimhen’s late-minute goal unable to save Napoli from UCL exit





Victor Osimhen’s header in stoppage time was not enough to send Napoli through on the night against rivals, AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

The Milan side booked their place in the semi-final after a 1-1 draw against Napoli which sees them qualify 2-1 on aggregate.

Olivier Giroud struck the crucial goal before the break to put the seven-time champions through 2-1 on aggregate and end Napoli’s historic run.

Giroud tapped in what turned out to be the decisive goal two minutes before the break after a blistering run from Rafael Leao, who was once again key as Milan beat Napoli for the third time this month.

The France striker’s 13th goal of the season saved his blushes after he missed a penalty midway through the first half.

Stefano Pioli’s side now have the prospect of a local derby in the last four as Inter Milan hold a two-goal lead ahead of their second leg with Benfica on Wednesday night.

Milan have not contested a Champions League semi-final since they…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper