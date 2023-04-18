[Photos]: IGP boosts welfare of officers with accommodations in Kano





The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Tuesday boosted the welfare of officers and men of the Kano State Police Command by providing them with a befitting accommodation in the state.

IGP Baba during the commissioning ceremony and handing over of keys to the officers in Bompai barracks, Kano, urged them to reciprocate the gesture by discharging their job effectively and efficiently noting that “to whom much is given, much is expected.”

The Police Chief who was represented by the Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Dauda said the project was executed under the Public Private Partnership, PPP with Vlaar homes limited and aimed at providing a conducive working environment for officers and men to do the needful in terms of crime prevention and control and maintenance of law and order in the state.

The building which is part of several constructions going on at various locations in the State Command would provide a conducive working





Source: Vanguard Newspaper