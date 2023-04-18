Plateau attacks: Lalong orders security agencies to fish out perpetrators





Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has ordered security agencies to fish out perpetrators of the Sunday attacks on villages in Mangu and Bokkos Local Government areas of the state.

The governor gave the directive in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs , Dr Makut Macham on Monday in Jos.

He said that the swift intervention of security agencies would control the escalation of the situation and ensure administration of justice without delay.

Lalong condemned the attacks on Murish, Kumbum District and Jwak Mai tumbi in Mangu local government and Marish in Bokkos Local government area which has resulted in the destruction of lives and properties.

He described the attacks as another attempt to reintroduce the era of violence and crises ,which have been largely contained following Government’s huge investment in security, peace building and reconciliation.

While commiserating with those who lost their lives and properties, the governor directed the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper