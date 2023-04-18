Ramadan Talk Day 27: Night of Majesty: Turning your impossibilities to possibilities 





As the rainy season is suitable for farming, where crops and farm produce will grow and remain fresh, the period of Lailatul-Qadri is a period for renewing our relationship with Allah and ensuring closeness to Him.

Lailatul-Qadr means the night of honour and dignity. It is this night, in which the first Divine Revelation came to the Prophet (S.A.W.), when he was in prayerin the cave of Hira. Since this night enjoys the honour of having thefirst revelation brought to the Prophet (S.A.W.), it has been namedLailatul Qadr.

This night hadalready opened its gates of treasures when the angel, for the firsttime, had come with the Divine Message, but its auspiciousness hascontinued to be with us permanently. The Prophet (S.A.W.)said: “The person who offered prayers to Allah in the Night ofMajesty with faith and with hope of reward from Allah, all his pastsins have been forgiven” (Bukhari).

This holiest andmost blessed night is likely to occur on one of the odd nights on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper