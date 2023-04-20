APC V’Chair gives Adamu ultimatum to give financial report





By Omeiza Ajayi

The crisis of leadership in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, deepened yesterday as the National Vice Chairman, Northwest, Salihu Lukman, issued a week ultimatum to the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to render financial account of the National Working Committee, NWC, and convene a meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC, or risk lawsuit.

In an open letter addressed to Adamu, titled ‘Restoring Constitutional Order in APC, Not Negotiable’, Lukman recalled how he had earlier written formally to the party chairman outlining several constitutional demands.

He said: “I make this an open letter because it is about campaigning to return the APC to its foundation, which requires that we mobilize all like-minded party leaders and members in this crusade to restore constitutional order in the APC.

“As a person, I have concluded that everything must be done to compel you to respect the constitution of our party and manage its affairs…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper