26 suspects allegedly involved in cult-related activities arrested in Enugu





The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested and arraigned 26 suspects allegedly involved in cult-related activities within Enugu State.

The suspects, who are between the ages of 18 and 40, were arrested at different locations in the state by police operatives of the Command’s Anti-Cultism Squad.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state’s Police Public Relations Officers, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu on Thursday.

Ndukwe said that the suspects, all linked to the crime, confessed to being members of Supreme Vikings and Black Axe Confraternities that were respectively involved in a cult war in the state.

According to him, their arrest followed the reported cases of secret cult-induced attacks and acts of murder in some parts of Enugu State.

‘The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, has earlier ordered Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to use all the operational and intelligence resources at their disposal to further clamp…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper