Eid-el-Fitr: Don’t relent in prayers for Nigeria, Tinubu – Abiru urges Muslims





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Senator representing the Lagos East Senatorial District, Adetokunbo Abiru, has urged all Nigerians, particularly Muslim faithful not to relent in their prayers for Nigeria, the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, as he is set to take the mantle of leadership of the country.

Senator Abiru, in a statement by his media aide, Enitan Olukotun on Friday, to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration signifying the end of Ramadan, extolled Muslim Ummah for their sacrifice, steadfastness, and perseverance in obedience to the injunction of Almighty Allah during the period.

He said, “On behalf of my family, I felicitate with my esteemed constituents, particularly the Muslim Ummah of the Lagos East Senatorial District.

“I admonish you to continue on the glorious path of godly living we all lived during the Holy month of Ramadan. Eid el-Fitr festival symbolizes sacrifice, selflessness, love and obedience to the tenets of Islam.

“I, therefore, enjoin us to draw…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper