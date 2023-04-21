High cost of living a global crisis, not peculiar to Nigeria – Garba Shehu





The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, on Friday, pointed to Covid-19, Ukraine/Russia war as factors behind the rising cost of living in Nigeria.

He, however, stressed that Nigeria is not alone in the struggle, saying the challenge is rather a global phenomenon.

Shehu, who made the remarks during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, defended President Muhammadu Buhari on some of the problems encountered by Nigerians in the last eight years.

He argued that the Buhari-led govt has within the past eight years done well in ensuring food security and reducing the cost of living in Nigeria. The presidential spokesman also blamed the global crisis on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic that grounded economies of the world.

“The cost of living crisis is a global phenomenon. Nigerians need to just look beyond our shores and see how national economies are going…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper