Police arrest man who allegedly shot six-year-old, father in US





By Biodun Busari

Police have arrested Robert Louis Singletary, the suspect accused of shooting a 6-year-old girl and her parents in North Carolina after a basketball rolled into his yard.

Gaston County, North Carolina Police spokesperson Adam Gaub said Singletary is in custody in Hillsborough County, Florida, according to, spokesperson Adam J. Gaub.

CNN reported that the jail records revealed that the 24-year-old Singletary was arrested on Thursday afternoon, ending a manhunt in which police described the suspect as armed and dangerous.

The suspect surrendered himself to authorities, according to a statement, and did not have any identification on him.

It further stated that he was processed by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office and his identity was confirmed just before 7 p.m.

He is scheduled to have a hearing Friday in reference to his extradition.

According to several neighbours, the incident began Tuesday when a basketball rolled into Singletary’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper