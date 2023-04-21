



By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The Senate has shifted its earlier scheduled resumption date by one week.

The Senate had on 5th April adjourned plenary till April 25th for Easter and Sallah celebrations.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, the Clerk, Senate, Chinedu Francis Akubueze said, ” This is to inform all Distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the resumption of the Senate in plenary has been rescheduled from Tuesday, 25th April 2023 to Tuesday, 2nd April 2023.

” All Distinguished Senators are by this notice requested to resume sitting in plenary on Tuesday, 2nd May 2023 by 10. am prompt.”

The post Senate shifts resumption of Plenary by one Week appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper