Kumuyi urges youth to shun evil influences





By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

THE Convener, Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK, and General Superintendent, GS, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, DCLM, Pastor William Kumuyi, Saturday, galvanized thousands of Ghanaian youth for success with his monthly Impact Academy Programme.

Kumuyi who is in Accra, the Ghanaian capital for a six-day Global Crusade with the theme ‘Glorious Visitation from Christ’, which started on Thursday and to round-off on Tuesday next week, held the Impact Academy on the sideline to inspire and instil godly morals on the youths of Ghana and others across the world and prepare them for prosperous future. As others connected live on satellite and various social media handles as well as zoom.

While ministering on a message titled ‘Pressing Upward To Higher Heights’, at the Accra Sports Stadium, he subdivided it into three parts; The Foundation for a Successful High Height; The Fortitude for Sustaining Higher Heights; and The Fitness for Securing Our Highest…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper