Media understanding of taxation’ll boost economic growth, devt – CITN





By Elizabeth Osayande, Elizabeth Adegbesan & Cynthia Alo

The Chartered Insitute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN, has noted that media understanding of taxation and its working will boost economic growth and development.

This was disclosed at the third edition of the CITN’s press briefing and workshop for tax/finance reporters recently in Lagos.

The chairman, publicity and publications committee, Prof. Godwin Oyedokun, FCTI in his welcome address, noted that it was imperative journalists understood what taxation and its workings entail in the growth and development of the nation’s economy.

His words: “Journalists must get and understand the basic knowledge of taxation and its importance to nation building via economic growth and development.

” Through their knowledge, they can effectively do reports that guide citizens on the importance of tax.

Oyedokun, a Professor of Accounting & Financial Development at Leed City University, Ibadan, who gave the third paper at the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper