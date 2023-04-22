‘My regrets’: Suspect who lynched Uber driver in Ondo





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Easter Monday of every year will remain indelible and bring back sad memories to the family of Temitayo Olorunfemi, the 25 year old Uber driver, who was gruesomely stoned to death by some Okada drivers and hoodlums, at ljoka area, Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Temitope, was lynched by the irate mob after he was accused of being an internet fraudster, otherwise known as “Yahoo boy”, having crushed four persons on Okada to death. The mob didn’t spare his vehicle, as it was set ablaze.

An eyewitness who gave a graphic description of the ugly incident said that “the auto crash occurred when the driver of the car who was on top speed rammed into other road users as the car suddenly skidded off its lane and crushed the victims, who were on commercial motorcycles and tricycles.

“The driver had first rammed into a commercial motorcyclist and his passenger at the Ijo Mimo Bus…





