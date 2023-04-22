Nigerians pains will haunt you – Sowore knocks Buhari over apology





The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyole Sowore has knocked President Muhammadu Buhari over his apology to Nigerians as his administration wind-up.

Recalls that Buhari, had on Friday, asked Nigerians for forgiveness, particularly, especially those he might have hurt while discharging his duties.

But, in his reaction to Buhari’s apologies, Sowore, in a tweet on his official handle on Saturday, claimed that the president may never be forgiven.

According to Sowore, President Buhari did not only hurt Nigerians, but humiliated the citizens of the country with some unfavourable policies.

Sowore said the opportunities President Buhari “crushed will continue to hunt and haunt” him till the end of time.

He said, “You denied Nigerians of a decent life, you denied children, women, men -old and young- an opportunity to live and thrive.

“You destroyed businesses, you took innocent lives, you destroyed the educational sector, you…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper