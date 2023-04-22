No loud cheers as Dare, Sports Minister bows out





By Jacob Ajom

Outgoing Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare succeeded Solomon Dalong, a combative, boastful and effusive character that ruled over Nigerian sports like an emperor.

Dalong left Nigeria sports in more confusion than he met it and the scars of his reign are still noticeable in some of the sports federations today.

Like his predecessor, Mr Sunday Dare was never a name associated with sports before his appointment. It was surprising that he was named Sports Minister after Dalong who was angling for another term.

What difference has Mr Dare made since he assumed office in mid 2019?

Aware that he is at the terminal point of his tenure, Mr Dare himself has been speaking on his stewardship.

Addressing the press penultimate week, Dare scored himself high. Said he, “My job is done as Sports Minister. I have put in my best and I am ready to move on.”

He added that he had upped the ante for future sports ministers to build on. “When I…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper