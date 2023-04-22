Sudan: FG making arrangements to evacuate Nigerian students, citizens — Dabiri





Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), says the commission is making arrangements to evacuate Nigerians from Sudan.

She, however, explained that it is impossible for any flights to leave at this time.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Gabriel Odu, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM in Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa said the Nigerian Mission in Sudan and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had put in place arrangements for the evacuation of students and citizens stranded in Sudan.

She said that the tense situation in Sudan made it “risky and impossible for any flights at this point in time”.

According to her, aircraft parked at the airport were burnt.

She also said humanitarian groups were seeking ways of getting food, water and medicals across to people.

She appealed to the warring parties to consider the Juba Peace Agreement pronounced by Intergovernmental Authority on Development…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper