World Earth Day: UN advocates peace with nature, end to wars





United Nations has appealed to world leaders, government of nations, organizations and individuals to seek an to wars and embrace a lasting peace across the world.

The UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres made this appeal in a video message, commemorating the 2023 World Earth Day on Saturday.

Guterres said everyone needs to raise their voices to demand that leaders make peace with nature.

According to the UN Chief, everyone needs to do their part in protecting the planet.

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 of every year. The day has been set aside by the UN to raise awareness on the need to protect nature and shift to a more sustainable economy.

Guterres said humanity is waging a relentless war on nature and these actions are causing biodiversity to collapse.

He stated, “I urge people everywhere to raise your voices in your schools, workplaces and faith communities and on social media platforms and demand leaders make peace with nature.”

