10th NASS: Govs’ zoning formula fuels tensions ahead of Tinubu, APC’s decision





By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Jolted by the crowd of aspirants jostling for the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, All Progressives Congress (APC) governors recently, according to a report, unveiled a zoning formula for the party. Contained in a memo to be submitted to president-elect Bola Tinubu, the governors, under their Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the report said, recommended that the Senate President be zoned to the South-East, South-South or North-Central.

The Forum also asked that the position of Deputy Senate President be zoned to the North-Central or North-West.

For the Speaker of the House, the PGF said it should go to the North-Central or North-West just as it also recommended that the office of the Deputy Speaker of the House should go to South-East or South-South.

For other principal offices, the governors said they should be shared amongst aspirants who may step down or lose their bids for the positions mentioned…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper