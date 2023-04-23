38 Days To Go: FG enmeshed in N142bn contract row





…shuns court order, grants second approval for E-Customs Project

Buhari may have been misled – First Concessionaire’s lawyers

By Olalekan Bilesanmi

The Buhari administration, in its twilight (38 days to go), may have taken a potentially acrimonious decision by granting a second approval for the implementation of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Modernisation Project.

The E-Customs Project is worth $3.1bn (about N142bn).

Rising from the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, the Minister of State, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, said Council approved a memo appointing Messrs Bergman Security Consultant and Supplies Limited as project sponsor, Africa Finance Corporation, as lead financier while Huawei Technologies will be retained as lead technical service provider.

Agba said he was unaware of a pending court order on the matter although two senior advocates (SANs) had written…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper