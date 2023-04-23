Feb 25 ‘Judases’: Those who claimed to support me secretly worked for Tinubu — Adebayo





‘I am not contesting president-elect’s election at the tribunal but he will soon know I am not his friend’

Says Atiku won the battle but lost the war

‘Politicians taught me lesson academics cannot give’

By Olalekan Bilesanmi

Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo was the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the just concluded general elections.

A first-timer in politics who single-handedly sponsored his party’s campaign led his party to appreciable showings with two Senate seats, six House of Representatives seats and many state Houses of Assembly seats in the elections.

In this interview, Adebayo says Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the presidential election because he had the most experienced politicians in the polity supporting him even as he dismisses the petitions challenging Tinubu’s election at the tribunal. According to him, he has learnt his lessons but, like Judas who betrayed Jesus, there are a lot of pretences in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper