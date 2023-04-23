My properties abroad not acquired with public funds – Festus Keyamo





The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has provided clarification on a property he was said to have acquired in the United States of America.

Keyamo, in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, said he did not acquire the house with stolen funds.

Recall that the Minister has been trending on social media over the controversial US property.

But, he has confirmed that the property belongs to him, noting that he acquired it with money he made from legal practice.

Keyamo said he was only trying to bait the horde of those he called sore losers at the last elections with a video of his vacation in “one of my properties abroad” amid a light workout.

“They fell so terribly for the bait, they seem to view everyone from their depraved universe and assuming everyone will wallow in the same moral squalor as them.”

On how he acquired the property, Keyamo said he had, on March 6, 2019, written to the relevant government agencies,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper