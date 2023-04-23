Napoli pip Juve 1-0, inch to title glory





Giacomo Raspadori fired Napoli to the brink of their first Serie A title in over three decades on Sunday with his stoppage-time winner in a 1-0 triumph at Juventus which was packed with late drama.

Italy international Raspadori was left completely unmarked to lash home a volley from Eljif Elmas’s cross in the 93rd minute of a pulsating encounter in Turin, pushing Napoli 17 points ahead of second-placed Lazio, who lost at home to Torino on Saturday.

Raspadori’s late winner means that Napoli, who were knocked out of the Champions League by AC Milan on Tuesday, can win Serie A for the first time since 1990 next weekend if they beat Salernitana and Lazio fail to win at Inter Milan.

“It was a very important goal, but we still have matches to win. Today gave us a great hand as we came from disappointment in the Champions League,” said Raspadori.

“We only have one thing on our minds, get three points against Salernitana.”

Juve stay third, where they rose to on Thursday…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper